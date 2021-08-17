UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over A Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed after brutal torture on Tuesday at Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here over a dispute.

According to police, Farid had a clash with accused residents of Chak No. 507.

Police after receiving information rushed to the murder point during that assailants fled the scene.

According to police, it had booked the offenders under murder charges and started further investigation.

