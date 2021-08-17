Youth killed over a dispute

A youth was killed after brutal torture on Tuesday at Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here over a dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed after brutal torture on Tuesday at Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here over a dispute.

According to police, Farid had a clash with accused residents of Chak No. 507.

Police after receiving information rushed to the murder point during that assailants fled the scene.

According to police, it had booked the offenders under murder charges and started further investigation.