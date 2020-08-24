Youth killed over a minor dispute in Bhagtawala limits on Monday

A youth was stabbed to death over a minor dispute in Bhagtawala limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A youth was stabbed to death over a minor dispute in Bhagtawala limits on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Irfan (21), resident of chak 23/SB, had an altercation with Waseem, Imran and Usman over a petty issue few days back.

On the day of incident, Waseem along with his two accomplices Imran and Usman came and exchanged harsh words with the victim, Irfan.The accused stabbed him to death and fled from the scene.

The deceased was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.