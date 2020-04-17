youth killed over a petty issues in Sargodha

A 21-year-old young man was murdered over a petty issue in Bhagtawala Police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A 21-year-old young man was murdered over a petty issue in Bhagtawala Police limits here on Friday. According to police spokesman that zeeshan Awan and Malik Hafeez a residents of 77 SB quarreled over a matter of their children fight ,in a fit of rage accused Zeeshan allegedly opened fire and killed the Zulfiqar son of Malik Hafeez and fled from the scene.

body was handed over the heirs after postmortum.

on the report of deceased's Father Malik Hafeez police have registered against the accused.