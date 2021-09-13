Youth killed over domestic issue

A 27-year-old man was killed over domestic issue in Ogali village in the limits of Khushab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A 27-year-old man was killed over domestic issue in Ogali village in the limits of Khushab.

Police said here on Monday that Azhar Alam had an altercation with his cousin Muhammad Hamid over domestic issues a few days back.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage,17-year-old Hamid shot Azhar dead and fled the scene.

The victim was handed over to family after postmortem.

Police launched investigation into the incident after registering case against the accused.