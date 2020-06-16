UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed Over Domestic Issue In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Youth killed over domestic issue in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed over a domestic issue in Shahpur Saddar Police limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, accused Bilal (28) suspected that Asad Abbas (22) r/o village Gujjarwala, was stealing fodder from the fields of his owner.

On the day of incident, they quarreled over the issue and in a fit of rage,Bilal opened indiscriminate fire,killing Asad on the spot.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's brother Ghulam Ali, police registered case and started investigation

