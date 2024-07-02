Open Menu

Youth Killed Over Enmity

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Youth killed over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A youth was shot dead over enmity in Jaranwala Saddar police station,here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson,unidentified armed persons opened fire on a youth namely--Nadeem r/o Maharanwala near Rafhan mills,Jhumra road. As a result,he died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy at hospital and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Died Jaranwala Saddar

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

9 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

59 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

5 hours ago
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

14 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

14 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

14 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan