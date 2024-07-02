Youth killed over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A youth was shot dead over enmity in Jaranwala Saddar police station,here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson,unidentified armed persons opened fire on a youth namely--Nadeem r/o Maharanwala near Rafhan mills,Jhumra road. As a result,he died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy at hospital and started investigation.