UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Enmity In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:38 PM

Youth killed over enmity in sargodha

A youth was killed while his father suffered bullet wounds over old enmity in the area of Miani police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while his father suffered bullet wounds over old enmity in the area of Miani police station.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Adeel and his father Muhammad Rafique residents of Miani were at home, when three armed persons entered into the house and fired gun shots at them.

Consequently,Adeel died on the spot while his father suffered bullet wounds.

The injured was shifted to hospital while the body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Died

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly b ..

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

22 minutes ago
 Pakistanis' can return from Omicron-affected count ..

Pakistanis' can return from Omicron-affected countries till Dec 5 under set SOPs ..

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed by brother-in-law

Woman killed by brother-in-law

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

35 minutes ago
 IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police ..

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

36 minutes ago
 GA Gulzar seeks intervention by UN chief to extraj ..

GA Gulzar seeks intervention by UN chief to extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.