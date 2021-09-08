Youth killed over illicit relations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was killed for honour in a nearby village, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Mukhtar, resident of Chak No 216-RB lodged a report to police stating that his son Kamil Sultan was a drum beater and he was called on September 6 in a marriage party but he did not return back. Later, his body was found lying in Makkoana graveyard.

The police started investigation and found that Kamil Sultan had illicit relations with a girl Shumaila Maqbool, resident of Chak No.229-RB.

Over the issue, a brother of the girl called Kamil and allegedly strangled him near Makkoana graveyard.

The police have registered a case against six accused- Shahid Maqbool, Shumaila Maqbool, Sadi Waryam,Shan, etc.

However, all the accused are still at large and the police were conducting raids for their arrest.