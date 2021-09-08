UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Illicit Relations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Youth killed over illicit relations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was killed for honour in a nearby village, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Mukhtar, resident of Chak No 216-RB lodged a report to police stating that his son Kamil Sultan was a drum beater and he was called on September 6 in a marriage party but he did not return back. Later, his body was found lying in Makkoana graveyard.

The police started investigation and found that Kamil Sultan had illicit relations with a girl Shumaila Maqbool, resident of Chak No.229-RB.

Over the issue, a brother of the girl called Kamil and allegedly strangled him near Makkoana graveyard.

The police have registered a case against six accused- Shahid Maqbool, Shumaila Maqbool, Sadi Waryam,Shan, etc.

However, all the accused are still at large and the police were conducting raids for their arrest.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage September All

Recent Stories

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

12 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

14 minutes ago
 Eight held with narcotics

Eight held with narcotics

2 minutes ago
 UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

UO holds rally for Covid vaccine awareness

2 minutes ago
 Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of ..

Improvement in Pak-Afghan trade after formation of interim govt hoped

2 minutes ago
 Japan's business sentiment shows largest fall in 1 ..

Japan's business sentiment shows largest fall in 18 months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.