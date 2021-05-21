Youth killed over land dispute in sargodha

A youth was killed over a land dispute in Bhalwal Police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed over a land dispute in Bhalwal Police limits on Friday.

The police said Ahsan Ali of Bhalwal had a dispute over a plot with Sarfraz who with his accomplices shot dead Ahsan and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem while the police registered a caseagainst the accused.