Youth Killed Over Land Dispute In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:07 PM

Youth killed over land dispute in sargodha

A youth was killed over a land dispute in Bhalwal Police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed over a land dispute in Bhalwal Police limits on Friday.

The police said Ahsan Ali of Bhalwal had a dispute over a plot with Sarfraz who with his accomplices shot dead Ahsan and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem while the police registered a caseagainst the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

