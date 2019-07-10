UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed Over Litigation In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A youth was killed over litigation with his rivals in the area of Mansoorabad police on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said today that 28-year-old Zohaib Hasan of Chak No.203-RB Mannanwala along with his friend Irfan Abbas was going on a motorcycle to appear in a court when his rivals intercepted them on the way and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result Zohaib Hasan received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Irfan Abbas received injuries and was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

