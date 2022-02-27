Youth killed over marriage dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was axed to death over matrimonial issue, in the limits of Thikriwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Iqbal alias Bali, resident of Chak No.66-JB had divorced his wife Aneela who solemnized second marriage with Muhammad Asif of the same locality.

In a fit of grudge, Iqbal attacked Asif with an axe and killed him on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.