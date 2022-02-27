Youth Killed Over Marriage Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was axed to death over matrimonial issue, in the limits of Thikriwala police station.
Police said on Sunday that Iqbal alias Bali, resident of Chak No.66-JB had divorced his wife Aneela who solemnized second marriage with Muhammad Asif of the same locality.
In a fit of grudge, Iqbal attacked Asif with an axe and killed him on the spot.
A case has been registered against the accused.