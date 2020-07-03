Youth killed over marriage dispute in Faisalabad

A youth was shot dead over domestic issue in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead over domestic issue in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Friday that Faryad s/o Liaqat, resident of chak 280-RB, had a marriage dispute with his relatives.On the day of incident,an altercation took place and a relative opened fire,killing him on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused.