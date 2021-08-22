Youth killed over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed over a minor dispute in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 30-year-old Liaqat Ali resident of Chak No.119-RB Gattwala had a dispute with Kashif alias Mano and over this issue, accused Kashif along with his accomplices Asif etc.

attacked Liaqat with a knife. As a result, Liaqat received serious injuriesand was rushed to Allied Hospital in a critical condition where he expired.

Police had registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.