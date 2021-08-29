UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A 24-year-old man was killed over a minor issue in Wah Bachrah police limits.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Qasim, resident of Wah Bachrah, had an altercation with his friend Imran over a minor dispute few days back.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words and, in a fit of rage, accused Imran shot Qasim dead and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police had registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

