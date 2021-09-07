UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:21 PM

Youth killed over minor dispute

A 21-year-old man was killed over a minor issue in Kundian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A 21-year-old man was killed over a minor issue in Kundian police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Saifullah r/o muhallah Ahmedabad, had an altercation with his friends-- Mohsin and Irfan of same locality over a minor issue a few days back.

On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage, accused Mohsin and Irfan shot Saifullah dead and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police arrested one of the suspect and started investigation after registering case.

Related Topics

Dead Police Ahmedabad Man Kundian Same Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

5 minutes ago
 MoST focuses on developing energy efficient electr ..

MoST focuses on developing energy efficient electricity appliances to reduce ele ..

14 minutes ago
 Over 2.11 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 2.11 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

14 minutes ago
 Thailand's new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest since ..

Thailand's new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest since July

14 minutes ago
 Putin Believes Upcoming Parliamentary Vote Should ..

Putin Believes Upcoming Parliamentary Vote Should Comply With Letter, Spirit of ..

14 minutes ago
 Traditional Kyrgyz horse game lives on in eastern ..

Traditional Kyrgyz horse game lives on in eastern Turkey

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.