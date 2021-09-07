Youth killed over minor dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 21-year-old man was killed over a minor issue in Kundian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A 21-year-old man was killed over a minor issue in Kundian police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Saifullah r/o muhallah Ahmedabad, had an altercation with his friends-- Mohsin and Irfan of same locality over a minor issue a few days back.

On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage, accused Mohsin and Irfan shot Saifullah dead and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police arrested one of the suspect and started investigation after registering case.