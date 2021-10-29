Youth killed over minor dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

A young boy was killed over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :A young boy was killed over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Arshad r/o Fatima Jinnah colony had an altercation with his friend Ghulam Abbas over minor domestic dispute few days back.

On the day of incident, both men exchanged harsh words over the matter and in fit of rage Abbas shot Arshad dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Police registered a case against the accused.