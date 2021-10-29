UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:07 PM

Youth killed over minor dispute

A young boy was killed over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :A young boy was killed over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Arshad r/o Fatima Jinnah colony had an altercation with his friend Ghulam Abbas over minor domestic dispute few days back.

On the day of incident, both men exchanged harsh words over the matter and in fit of rage Abbas shot Arshad dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Police registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Fatima Jinnah Young Family From

Recent Stories

US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' relea ..

US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' released from prison

19 seconds ago
 Air France-KLM narrows losses after 'good summer'

Air France-KLM narrows losses after 'good summer'

21 seconds ago
 Maya Press Founder Shot Dead in Southern Mexico - ..

Maya Press Founder Shot Dead in Southern Mexico - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Moldova to Spend $933Mln on Energy Import in 5 Mon ..

Moldova to Spend $933Mln on Energy Import in 5 Months in Absence of Gazprom Deal ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

23 minutes ago
 NUMS participates in global Breast Awareness campa ..

NUMS participates in global Breast Awareness campaign

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.