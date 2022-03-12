UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 03:54 PM

A youth killed his younger brother over a minor dispute in Millat Town police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth killed his younger brother over a minor dispute in Millat Town police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Fahad,14, and his brother Sufiyan,12, weer playing cricket in Ghazi Abad No 2 Millat Road when Fahad hit the young brother in his headover a dispute. As a result, Sufiyan died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

