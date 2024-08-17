Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A youth was strangulated to death over a minor dispute in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Waleed of Chak No.98-GB Rurka exchanged harsh words with Adnan of the same locality over a minor dispute which enraged the later and he strangled the former.
Police shifted his body to mortuary for postmortem while efforts were underway to arrest the accused, he added.
