Youth killed over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A youth was strangulated to death over a minor dispute in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Waleed of Chak No.98-GB Rurka exchanged harsh words with Adnan of the same locality over a minor dispute which enraged the later and he strangled the former.

Police shifted his body to mortuary for postmortem while efforts were underway to arrest the accused, he added.