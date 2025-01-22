Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An accused killed a youth over a minor dispute in the area of City Jaranwala
police station.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Shehzad of Mohallah islam Pura had exchanged
harsh words with Naeem over a minor dispute two days ago.
Over this issue, Naeem allegedly hit Shehzad with a stab and escaped from the scene after
killing him.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprit, he added.
