Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An accused killed a youth over a minor dispute in the area of City Jaranwala

police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Shehzad of Mohallah islam Pura had exchanged

harsh words with Naeem over a minor dispute two days ago.

Over this issue, Naeem allegedly hit Shehzad with a stab and escaped from the scene after

killing him.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprit, he added.

