Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Youth killed over minor dispute in Sargodha

A 17-year-old boy was killed over a minor issue in Bhalwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A 17-year-old boy was killed over a minor issue in Bhalwal police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Tahir r/o chak 15 NB had an altercation with his friend Umar over a minor dispute few days back.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in fit of rage, Umar stabbed Tahir to death and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police arrested the accused and registered case.

