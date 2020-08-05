Youth killed over minor dispute in Sargodha

A young man was killed over a minor dispute, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A young man was killed over a minor dispute, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Naeem Shah (28) resident of Hussain Shah village had kept parrots in his house which flew to his neighbor Zameer Shah's house.

When the former demanded his parrots from the latter's, who refused to return which led to a quarrel.

In a fit of rage, Zameer along with his two accomplices shot dead Naeem Shah and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused.