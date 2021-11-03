UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Monetary Dispute

A youth was shot dead over monetary dispute in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead over monetary dispute in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Irfan Akram (30), resident of Kokianwala had a monetary dispute with his business rivals and over the issue, they shot him dead.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of the Allied Hospital for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.

