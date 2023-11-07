Open Menu

Youth Killed Over Monetary Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Youth killed over monetary dispute

A youth was shot dead while another sustained serious injuries over a monetary dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A youth was shot dead while another sustained serious injuries over a monetary dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Pervaiz resident of Chak 26-JB had a monetary dispute with Ghulam Rasool of the same locality.

Over this issue, Pervaiz along with his accomplices opened blunt firing and killed Ghulam Rasool on the spot whereas another youth Aslam Ali Dogar received serious bullet injuries and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

