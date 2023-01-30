UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed while his father sustained injuries over an old enmity in Khurarianwala police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said accused Usman with his accomplices Munir etc opened firing at their rival Nauman of Chak No.

76-RB when he was traveling with his father Yaseen on a motorcycle.

As a result, Nauman, 26, died on the spot whereas Yaseen, 50, was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police registered a case and started investigation for the arrest of the accusedwho fled away.

