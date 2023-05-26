Youth killed over old enmity

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A 25-year-old youth was killed over old enmity in the Ghazi Kohli area, in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the victim's sister Asma Bibi reported to Police that her brother Amir Sohail was going towards his land near the New City area when he was killed.

Later, his body was shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was in process.