Youth Killed Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Youth killed over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 32-year-old Zaheer Abbas resident of Chak No.141-RB had an old rivalry with Yasin, etc. of the same locality.

Over this issue, Yasin along with his accomplices reportedly entered into the house of Zaheer Abbas and shot him dead on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, he added.

