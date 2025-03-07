Youth killed over old enmity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call regarding a bullet injury near Bahauddin Zakariya University Metro Station.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the scene and found that the victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shahbaz.

Rescue teams shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital. Local police reached the spot and started investigation.