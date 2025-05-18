Youth killed over old enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A youth was killed while another was injured by their rivals over an old enmity on the outskirts of Bhalwal here on Sunday.

According to Rescue sources, the gunfire claimed the life of Rizwan on the spot, while 40-year-old Ghulam Abbas sustained critical injuries.

The rescue team promptly responded to the scene, transferring the deceased and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Bhalwal. The assailants reportedly fled. Police are raiding to arrest the accused.