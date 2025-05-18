Youth Killed Over Old Enmity
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A youth was killed while another was injured by their rivals over an old enmity on the outskirts of Bhalwal here on Sunday.
According to Rescue sources, the gunfire claimed the life of Rizwan on the spot, while 40-year-old Ghulam Abbas sustained critical injuries.
The rescue team promptly responded to the scene, transferring the deceased and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Bhalwal. The assailants reportedly fled. Police are raiding to arrest the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFC delegation returns from China after productive visit55 seconds ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity57 seconds ago
-
Four profiteers held59 seconds ago
-
Crime rate reduced by 75% in Sargodha: DPO1 minute ago
-
Research report on HIV stigma daced by Transgender Persons in KP, launched21 minutes ago
-
Directives issued for placing water pots to protect birds from extreme heat21 minutes ago
-
PPP SG congratulates Bilawal on entrusting to lead diplomatic delegation21 minutes ago
-
N-75 cleared for expansion in Bhara Kahu anti encroachment drive21 minutes ago
-
Relocation of proposed cattle market from sector I-12 demanded21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt committed to expedite development process: Meena Baloch31 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered41 minutes ago
-
Governor KP welcomes PM Shehbaz’s decision to appoint Bilawal as diplomatic envoy41 minutes ago