Open Menu

Youth Killed Over Old Rivalry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Youth killed over old rivalry

Old rivalry has claimed life of a youth in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Old rivalry has claimed life of a youth in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that accused Shahid along with his accomplices opened fire and killed his rival Dr Shehbaz (30) resident of Chak No.277-GB to avenge an old enmity.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Progress

Recent Stories

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

1 minute ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

1 minute ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

1 minute ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

1 minute ago
 FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, le ..

FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

15 minutes ago
 British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal w ..

British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..

15 minutes ago
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pak ..

PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

15 minutes ago
 Government determined to safeguard lives, properti ..

Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM

15 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to ..

Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families

15 minutes ago
 11 injured in roof collapse

11 injured in roof collapse

20 minutes ago
 KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degr ..

KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI

20 minutes ago
 Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal v ..

Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan