Youth Killed Over Old Rivalry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Old rivalry has claimed life of a youth in the area of Dijkot police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Old rivalry has claimed life of a youth in the area of Dijkot police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that accused Shahid along with his accomplices opened fire and killed his rival Dr Shehbaz (30) resident of Chak No.277-GB to avenge an old enmity.
The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, he added.
