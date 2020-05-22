UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed Over Petty Issue In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Youth killed over petty issue in Sargodha

A youth was killed in a firing incident in Urban Area police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in a firing incident in Urban Area police limits here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Sarfraz, 23 a resident of Mohammadi Colony, was sprinkling water outside his house, but when water came to Rafi's house who was his neighbor, both exchanged harsh words over the matter.

In the fit of rage Accused Rafi along with his accomplices allegedly killed Sarfraz by firing and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

