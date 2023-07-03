Youth killed over plot dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead over a plot dispute in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that a youth Sajawal Ali, a resident of Chak No 176-GB, had an old plot dispute with Ahmad Arif of the same locality.

Over this issue, Ahmad along with his accomplices, opened fire and injured Sajawal seriously. The injured was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain. The youth succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after firing, he added.