Youth Killed Over Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:56 PM

Youth killed over property dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was killed,while his brother got injured by their rivals over a land dispute in Atta Shaheed Police limits.

Police said on Monday that Rana Muhammad Akram and Rana Mehmood, residents of chak 46-SB had an old enmity over a land dispute.

On the day of incident, Rana Akram along with his two sons-- Qaisar and Yasir attacked on Abid and Shahzad, sons of Rana Mehmood ,with knives and daggers. As a result, 25-year-old Abid died on the spot,while Shahzad suffered injuries.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.

Later,the body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem,while police registered a case against the accused.

