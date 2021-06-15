Youth killed over property dispute; bargain-dealer deprived of 2.5mln

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :An exchange of fire between two armed groups here Tuesday claimed life of a youth in Mattani area over property dispute while a bargain-dealer was deprived of Rs 2.5 million at gunpoint by bike-riders at Zakori Bridge.

According to Mattani police, two armed groups over a property dispute started firing on each other in Srakhwra area, killing a youth identified as Habibullah on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested an alleged killer named Misri Khan after recovering two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, one M4 rifle and one 12-bore rifle from their possession.

Police also arrested one more person from the opposing group who got injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a bargain-dealer was on his way home while two bike-riders stopped him on Zakori bridge at Ring Road and snatched Rs 2,500,000 from his possession. The Chamkani police registered a case and investigation is in progress.