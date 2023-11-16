Youth killed over resistance during dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A youth was killed due to firing by armed outlaws over resistance during a dacoity bid in the limits of the Sadar police station.

According to details, a 20-year-old youngster named Shahbaz was on his way riding on a motorcycle when armed outlaws intercepted him near Mouza Fateh Pur South. The youth put resistance during a dacoity bid on which armed outlaws opened fire and he died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Sadar police rushed to the spot along with the police contingent.

DPO Syed Hussnain Haider took notice of the incident and formed teams led by SDPO for the arrest of the accused.

Police have recovered Violet, two cell phones, and a motorcycle of the victim from the site.

Forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene and interrogation was launched.

The police would soon trace the accused involved in the killing of the youth.

APP/kmr-sak

1315 hrs