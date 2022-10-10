Youth killed, passerby injured over minor dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while a passerby sustained serious injuries during firing over a minor dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said that 30-year-old Naveed resident of Chak 49-JB Bathan exchanged harsh words with Ashfaq over a minor dispute which enraged the latter.

Over this issue, Ashfaq along with his accomplices - Akbar, Tayyab, Mansha and Gulzar - opened fire and killed Naveed on the spot.

A passerby Ishaq also received serious bullet injuries during this firing and he was shifted to the hospital by Rescue 112 for treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, spokesman added.