Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

Youth killed, seven injured in separate incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Separate incidents of violence here Friday claimed life of a youth and caused injuries to seven others in different localities, police confirmed.

A youth was gunned down by his rivals in Spin Jumat area when he was on way to his home, said the father of deceased while lodging a report in Badhabair police station.

Meanwhile a man Miraj Ali accompanied by his friends was on Mathra-Khazana Road when an aerial bullet injured. He went to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition was stable.

Another incident occurred over domestic matters as three including a woman received injuries during the firing by opponents in University Town area. A man was injured in village Mathra by his rival over a property dispute.

Another incident occurred in Chamkani area where a man was injured when hsa15-year-old son accidentally fired the gun.The injured Gul Rasool shifted to hospital where his condition was precarious.

