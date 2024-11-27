Open Menu

Youth Killed, Sister Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A youth was hit to death while his sister sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 20-year old Zain, son of Ajmal of Jalalabad, along with his 16-year sister, was returning home from market on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them behind.

Resultantly, Zain died on-the-spot while his sister sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital. The police started investigation into the incident.

