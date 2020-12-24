Youth killed sister over domestic dispute

UrduPoint.com
A youth shot dead his sister over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth shot dead his sister over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Rukhsana Bibi w/o Muhammad Ali,resident of chak 228-GB exchanged harsh words with her brother Qamar Shehzad late Wednesday night over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage,he opened fire at her,killing her on the spot.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprit.

