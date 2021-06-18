Youth killed, three injured in firing incident

A 24-year-old boy was shot dead and three persons including two women were injured in firing incident in Shafiqabad area, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A 24-year-old boy was shot dead and three persons including two women were injured in firing incident in Shafiqabad area, here on Friday.

Police said the accused, Shafqat, after exchanging harsh words opened fire on his neighbours.

As a result Hafiz Umar died on the spot while his mother Khursheed Bibi, brother Usman and a passer-by woman Sadia received injuries in this incident. On information police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital.

Police said that the accused is addicted person.

Meanwhile CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP City. A case has been registered against the accused. Police are conducting raids for arresting the accused.