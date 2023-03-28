Youth killed, three injured over land dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead while three others sustained injuries over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Luddan police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Ghulam Rasool Malkana, a resident of Dolatabad had dispute with his relative of the same locality on over land.

On Tuesday, the rival parties attacked each other after exchange of hot arguments.

In the meantime, the other party opened fire at Ghulam Rasool Malkana in which a 20-year old boy Shahid Yaqoob died on the spot while three others namely Javed Malkana, Rashid Malkana and Ghulam Rasool Malkana sustained injuries.

Luddan police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to nearby Civil Hospital.

Further investigation was in process.