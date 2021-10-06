Youth killed, two brothers injured during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while his two brothers were critically injured when robbers fired at them in Garhi Qamar Din area of Rehman Baba police station here late night.

A brother of the robbery victims, Qari Muhammad Ullah told police that his three brothers were returning from their chocolate and toffees factory late night the other day when robbers intercepted them near the overhead bridge in Garhi Qamar Din.

He said the armed robbers started snatching their money and belongings and upon resistance started firing at them. As a result, he said his brother, Qari Muhammad Umar was killed while the other two brother, Qari Zabih Ullh and Tamim were critically injured.

After the firing, he said the robbers managed to flee the scene.

Funeral prayer of Qari Umar was offered at Taj Abad village.