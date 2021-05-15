Youth killed, two injure in bikes collision

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained critical injuries during head-on collision of their motorbikes at Lal Mir area of tehsil Kot Addu Saturday evening.

Rescuers said the accident held due to overspending, and it caused both of the drivers of two wheelers to hold wrong jugement about each other, when they were coming from opposite direction.

In the accident, the duo including father Rasheed and son Tanveer were riding through same motorbike. However, the son succumbed to fatal head injuries and died on the spot, while father was removed to nearby THQ hospital, where his condition declared as critical.

Another wounded person riding through his motorbike was also shifted to the same hospital in same serious condition.

The deceased and his father are belonged to Qasba Gujrat, while third victim was reported to be hailing from Daera Din Panah.