Youth Killed, Woman Injured In Traffic Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A young driver on Thursday was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a collusion between loader Rickshaw and Tractor-trolley.
The Rescues 1122 source said that the accident occurred at Jhugiwala Chowk in Tehsil, Jatoi due over speeding.
The Rikshaw driver had been identified as Muhammad Husnain died on the spot.
The Rescue team transferred the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), he added.
APP/sbn/378
