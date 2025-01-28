Youth Killed,four Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A man was killed while four others sustained injuries in the jurisdiction of Muzaffarabad police station,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,locals spotted some robbers and chased-up near Al-Hilal floor mills.
The robbers opened discriminate fire on the locals,resulting on the spot death of Adnan(17) while four others namely as
Gulam Shabir(50),Asif(28),Shafiq(30) and Rab Nawaz(40) sustained bullet injuries.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to Nishtar Hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
