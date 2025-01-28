Open Menu

Youth Killed,four Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Youth killed,four injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A man was killed while four others sustained injuries in the jurisdiction of Muzaffarabad police station,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,locals spotted some robbers and chased-up near Al-Hilal floor mills.

The robbers opened discriminate fire on the locals,resulting on the spot death of Adnan(17) while four others namely as

Gulam Shabir(50),Asif(28),Shafiq(30) and Rab Nawaz(40) sustained bullet injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to Nishtar Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

43 minutes ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

10 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

10 hours ago
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

10 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

11 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

11 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

11 hours ago
 Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in f ..

Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire

12 hours ago
 'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetro ..

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan