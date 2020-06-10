UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed,four Injured Over Old Enmity In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth was killed, while four persons suffered injuries over old enmity here in Kotmomin police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, Rao family and Jutt family of Hujjan village had an old enmity.

On the day of incident, Rao Usman (22) was sitting at a shop with his friends when Usama jutt along with his accomplices came there and exchanged harsh words over the dispute. In fit of rage, accused Usama and his accomplices allegedly fired gunshots at Rao Usman and his friends. Consequently,Rao Usman died on the spot, while Waqas, Sarwar, Zafar and Abdul Raheem sustained injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital Kotmomin. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Concerned police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

