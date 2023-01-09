Youth killed,three injured in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed while three others sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles in the jurisdiction of Tarkhanawala police station here on Monday.

According to police,Ahsan,18, resident of Shahdara village along with his friends Fazal and Umair were traveling towards Farooka on a bike when the two-wheeler collided with another bike while overtaking a tractor trolley near Azmatwala pull.

Consequently,Ahsan suffered head injuries and died on the spot while others Umair,Fazal, Ghazanfar sustained minor injuries.

Rescue team shifted the vicitms to Rural Health Center.

Police were investigating.