UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed,two Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Youth killed,two injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed,while two others suffered injuries when a speeding tractor trolley hit the motorcycle near chak 45-SB in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station here on Friday.

Police said that the deceased was identified as -- Faisal (17), while Muhammad Ashraf and his son Rehan got injured.

Rescue team shifted the victims to hospital.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Driver

Recent Stories

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

4 minutes ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

43 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

48 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

48 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

54 minutes ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>