Youth killed,two injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed,while two others suffered injuries when a speeding tractor trolley hit the motorcycle near chak 45-SB in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station here on Friday.

Police said that the deceased was identified as -- Faisal (17), while Muhammad Ashraf and his son Rehan got injured.

Rescue team shifted the victims to hospital.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.