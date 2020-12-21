Youth kills brother in faisalabad

A youth shot dead his elder brother over monetary dispute in Satyana area on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A youth shot dead his elder brother over monetary dispute in Satyana area on Monday.

According to police, Ikram resident of Chak 37-GB Satyana had monetary dispute with his elder brother Muhammad Imran (40).

Over the issue, Ikram shot at and killed his brother and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary for medico legal formalities.

Satyana police have registered a case against the accused and startedinvestigation.