Youth Kills Brother In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Youth kills brother in Lahore

A youth killed his younger brother after an altercation, in Mianwali Ghat near Chunian on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth killed his younger brother after an altercation, in Mianwali Ghat near Chunian on Thursday.

According to police, Balqis Bibi, resident of Mianwali Ghat called Rescue-1122 and reported that her elder son Karamat killed his younger brother Amanat with the help of axe and fled the scene.

On information, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Chunian for postmortem.

Police said that accused Karamat was an addict and he committed the heinous crime after an exchange of harsh words.

Chunian police have registered a case and started investigation.

