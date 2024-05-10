Youth Kills Brother In Law Over Domestic Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A youngster of Christian community allegedly stabbed his brother in law to death over a domestic dispute in Gaggu Mandi police premises.
According to details, there was a domestic dispute between close relatives Nadeem Masih and Arif Masih residents of Hajiabad Morr Gaggu Mandi.
In a fit of rage, Nadeem Masih attacked Arif with a sharp knife and brutally killed him and fled away from the scene.
Gaggu Mandi police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and launched legal action.
