Open Menu

Youth Kills Brother In Law Over Domestic Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Youth kills brother in law over domestic issue

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A youngster of Christian community allegedly stabbed his brother in law to death over a domestic dispute in Gaggu Mandi police premises.

According to details, there was a domestic dispute between close relatives Nadeem Masih and Arif Masih residents of Hajiabad Morr Gaggu Mandi.

In a fit of rage, Nadeem Masih attacked Arif with a sharp knife and brutally killed him and fled away from the scene.

Gaggu Mandi police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and launched legal action.

Related Topics

Police Christian From

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

37 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

1 hour ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

14 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

15 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

15 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

15 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan